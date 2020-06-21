CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of CarGurus worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,405,788.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,895,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,347,802. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

CARG stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

