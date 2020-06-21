Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,451 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

