Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 445.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BX opened at $59.00 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

