BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,266 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

