BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $392,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $11.00 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

