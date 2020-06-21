Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $12,843,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

