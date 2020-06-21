Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,285,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $6,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Balchem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

