JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,783 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Methanex worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Methanex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

