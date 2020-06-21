US Bancorp DE Has $112,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEIC stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

