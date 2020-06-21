Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

