Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

