Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $22.41 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

