Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $22.41 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,022 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,022 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group
Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
25,436 Shares in Phreesia Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.
25,436 Shares in Phreesia Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report