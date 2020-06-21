Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 474,825.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

