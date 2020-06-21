Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of People’s United Financial worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

