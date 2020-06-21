Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 269,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,960.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

F opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

