Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 245,505 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $153.24 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.