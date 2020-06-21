Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

