Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $86,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,523 shares of company stock worth $8,874,697. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.23 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

