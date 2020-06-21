Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $17,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innoviva by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Innoviva by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.02 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.