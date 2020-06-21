Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,156 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NMI were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.