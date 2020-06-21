Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Astec Industries worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 19,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 617,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 612,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

