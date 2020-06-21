Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

