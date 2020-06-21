Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

