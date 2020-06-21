PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

