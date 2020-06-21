Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,612 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Getty Realty by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,939,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,858 shares of company stock worth $3,607,942. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

