Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 14,917 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 626,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

