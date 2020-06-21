Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

