Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,411 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnPro Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 300,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.