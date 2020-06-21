Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $417,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

