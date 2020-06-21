Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 6,651 Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

SAFE opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

