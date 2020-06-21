Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 789,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 502,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,229 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,445,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 118,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

