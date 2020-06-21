Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $181.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.80 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $187.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $764.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

CWST stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $525,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,588.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,386. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

