Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,897 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Virtusa worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $32.01 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $960.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. Analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

