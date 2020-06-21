Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,649 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE BXS opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.