Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.