Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.92. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.