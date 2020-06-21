Craig Hallum Raises Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $85.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

VICR stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 375.55 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vicor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

