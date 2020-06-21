Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VBTX. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

