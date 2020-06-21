VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VBIV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.70.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,118 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

