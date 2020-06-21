VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VBIV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.70.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,118 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viomi Technology to Sell
Craig Hallum Raises Vicor Price Target to $85.00
Craig Hallum Raises Vicor Price Target to $85.00
Veritex Downgraded by BidaskClub
Veritex Downgraded by BidaskClub
VBI Vaccines Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
VBI Vaccines Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub
Tesla Price Target Raised to $1,200.00
Tesla Price Target Raised to $1,200.00
Lendingtree Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
Lendingtree Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report