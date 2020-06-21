Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,000.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $848.20 and its 200-day moving average is $640.74. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

