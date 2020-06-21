Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.40.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock opened at $278.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38 and a beta of 2.12. Lendingtree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $434.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.