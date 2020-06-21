TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUE. Stephens reduced their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.29. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 696,268 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6,111.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,664,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

