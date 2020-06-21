Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Sell

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TTGT stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $825.31 million, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $532,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,467. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

