Citigroup Boosts BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $260.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $257.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day moving average is $217.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $897,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $95,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

