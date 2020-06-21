Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Continental’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($23.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered United Continental to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Continental will post -20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.