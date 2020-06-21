Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $275.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 72.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

