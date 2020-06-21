BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $540.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Barings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $10,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

