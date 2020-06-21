JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $39.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

