ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THMO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.35. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 273.55% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

