TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TELA opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $247.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

